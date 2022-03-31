Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDP. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.03. 51,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 14.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.84 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,666,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,666 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 678,932 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

