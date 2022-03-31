Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of BANC opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.06). Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Banc of California by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Banc of California by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.