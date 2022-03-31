Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Banco de Chile stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $7,571,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,768,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

