Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Up to $17.14

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.14, but opened at $17.58. Banco Macro shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 271 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Banco Santander raised shares of Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.83. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $462.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. Analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 53,470 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 313,048 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 242,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 54,316 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

