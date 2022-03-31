Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €5.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) has been given a €5.00 ($5.49) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.63) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.19) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.29) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.95) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.84) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.86 ($4.24).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

