Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Up 54.3% in March

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $90,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank7 by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank7 by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a market cap of $215.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.05. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

