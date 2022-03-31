Barclays Bank (TSE:PGM) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Barclays Bank (TSE:PGMGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.70 price target on the stock.

