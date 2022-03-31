Barclays’ (BARC) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 190 ($2.49) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BARC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.20) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Barclays to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 170 ($2.23) in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 239.50 ($3.14).

Get Barclays alerts:

LON BARC traded down GBX 1.23 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 150.21 ($1.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,799,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,548,316. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 182.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 188.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.