Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 690 ($9.04) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 86.39% from the company’s previous close.

RWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. reduced their price objective on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($9.82) to GBX 745 ($9.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of RWS from GBX 745 ($9.76) to GBX 530 ($6.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of RWS from GBX 810 ($10.61) to GBX 650 ($8.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 653.75 ($8.56).

Shares of RWS traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 370.20 ($4.85). 387,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 458.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 564.84. RWS has a 52 week low of GBX 326 ($4.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 838 ($10.98). The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 10,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £33,500 ($43,882.63).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

