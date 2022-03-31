Barclays Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $41.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chewy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.55.

CHWY stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 140,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,283. Chewy has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,139.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 426.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,444 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,467,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

