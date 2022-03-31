Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTDPY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.40) to GBX 710 ($9.30) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.28) to GBX 832 ($10.90) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 780 ($10.22) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.25.

Shares of BTDPY stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

