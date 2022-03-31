BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BayCom in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BayCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

BayCom stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. BayCom has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $234.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.82.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. BayCom had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. BayCom’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 18.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 703,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 108,705 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BayCom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BayCom during the second quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BayCom by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,110 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

