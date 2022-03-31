BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BBTV (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$3.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$11.00.

BBTV has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

TSE BBTV traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.75. The company had a trading volume of 78,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,104. BBTV has a fifty-two week low of C$1.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.83.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

