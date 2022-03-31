Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. 3,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,116. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $170.03 million, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Beam Global by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Beam Global by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Beam Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

