Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. 3,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,116. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $170.03 million, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.
About Beam Global (Get Rating)
Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.
