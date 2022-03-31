Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

BEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $62,221,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 39.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,733. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.79. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

