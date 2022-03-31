Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BDC. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Belden stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,611. Belden has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 68.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

