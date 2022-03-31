Berenberg Bank Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DUE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €47.27 ($51.95).

DUE stock traded down €0.88 ($0.97) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €28.08 ($30.86). 223,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.25. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €26.98 ($29.65) and a one year high of €44.08 ($48.44). The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

