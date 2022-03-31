Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

LON HUM traded up GBX 0.98 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 14.98 ($0.20). The company had a trading volume of 377,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a market cap of £58.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.26.

In other news, insider Thomas Hill bought 50,000 shares of Hummingbird Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,204.61). Also, insider Daniel E. Betts bought 185,000 shares of Hummingbird Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £24,050 ($31,503.80).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

