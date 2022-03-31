Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 22,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,491,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $483.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92.

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 31.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,936,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 703,456 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 139.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 191,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 118.6% during the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 269,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 146,095 shares during the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

