Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $8.00. The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 8136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGRY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 6,959.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 121,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 13,954 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

