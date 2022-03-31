Berli Jucker Public (OTC:BLJZY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Berli Jucker Public (OTC:BLJZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
BLJZY remained flat at $$9.64 during trading on Monday.
About Berli Jucker Public (Get Rating)
