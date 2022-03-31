Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 2,381 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.17. 10,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,772. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.