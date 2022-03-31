Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 3,863 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.8% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.09. 51,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,255. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.66 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $188.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.