Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 823 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,455 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,635,000 after buying an additional 323,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after buying an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.32.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.12. 28,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.