Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 163,826 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $171,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.83.

Shares of LECO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.54. The stock had a trading volume of 279,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,356. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.62 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

