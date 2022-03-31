Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,021,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,796 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $163,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,627,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPG traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $133.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,388. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.47.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

