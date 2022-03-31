Bessemer Group Inc. Has $158.93 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,851,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,952 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $158,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $1,660,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.36. 20,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

