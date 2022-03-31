Bessemer Group Inc. Has $81.17 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 693,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $81,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $92.31. The company had a trading volume of 378,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,154,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.72. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

