Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.33. The stock had a trading volume of 54,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,783. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

