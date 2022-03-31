Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,444 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $123,283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,496,000 after acquiring an additional 913,274 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.89. The company had a trading volume of 26,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.