Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 15,528 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $166,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,136,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.98. 3,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,286. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $83.62 and a 12-month high of $102.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average of $96.04.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.