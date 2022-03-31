Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 19,967 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.83. 343,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,400,236. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.