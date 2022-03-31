Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 220,133 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 204.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,133 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $117,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $306.58. 31,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,829. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.17 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.75 and a 200-day moving average of $325.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.