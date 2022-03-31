Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 3,467 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cigna by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,463,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $346,946,000 after buying an additional 224,514 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cigna by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cigna by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.83. 943,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,284. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.41. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

