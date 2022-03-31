Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 4,700 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $140,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Broadcom by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,797 shares of company stock worth $18,519,052 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.61 on Thursday, hitting $636.70. 34,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,342. The company has a market cap of $259.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $588.10 and a 200-day moving average of $570.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

