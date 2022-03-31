Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.30 and a 1-year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

