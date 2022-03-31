Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 286 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,587,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,253,000 after purchasing an additional 150,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.85. 44,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,721. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.75. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

