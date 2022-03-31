BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.62) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,163.53.

NYSE BHP opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

