BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.
BHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.62) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,163.53.
NYSE BHP opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07.
About BHP Group (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
