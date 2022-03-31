Biffa (LON:BIFF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 326 ($4.27) and last traded at GBX 329.50 ($4.32). Approximately 465,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 565,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.45).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.09) target price on shares of Biffa in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Biffa alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 332.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 354.04.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.