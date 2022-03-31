BigBear.ai Holdings Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for BigBear.ai in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00).

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE BBAI opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc, is based in COLUMBIA, Md.

