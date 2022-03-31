BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BBAI. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. 515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,831. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.29. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00). As a group, analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

