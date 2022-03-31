BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. BIO-key International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BKYI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,353. The company has a market cap of $18.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.84. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

