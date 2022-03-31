BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,237.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

NASDAQ:BCDA remained flat at $$2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,930. The company has a market cap of $34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.35. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

BCDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BioCardia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

