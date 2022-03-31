BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BIOLASE.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

BIOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

NASDAQ:BIOL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.36. 34,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,945. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.