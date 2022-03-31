BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.46.
BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.10. 2,946,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,008. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50.
In related news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,647. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $104,253,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $88,884,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $45,748,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
