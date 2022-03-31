Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,382,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the third quarter worth about $485,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 48.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 207,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,039 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bit Digital by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of BTBT opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

Bit Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.