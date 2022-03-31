BitDAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $45.96 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002820 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $756.77 million and $45.96 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.00 or 0.07164876 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,829.18 or 1.00109818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00053623 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.