BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Trading Up 5.1%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $28.76. Approximately 8,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 379,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.42.

The firm has a market cap of $670.99 million, a PE ratio of -169.17, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $291.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 463,331 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 180,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

