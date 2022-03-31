BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.
Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.46. 12,019,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,348,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.
BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.
