BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Up 41.2% in March

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
MUC stock remained flat at $$13.08 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 135,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,581. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
