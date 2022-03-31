BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Up 41.2% in March

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MUC stock remained flat at $$13.08 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 135,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,581. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 18.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

